Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Thursday with illness
Dragic is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against Cleveland due to an illness.
It appears that an illness is going around the Heat this week, as teammate James Johnson was held out of Tuesday's matchup with the bug as well. If Dragic can't give it a go Thursday, Kendrick Nunn will presumably handle point-guard duties especially with Justise Winslow out with a concussion.
