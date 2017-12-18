Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable to play Monday
Dragic is listed as questionable to play Monday against the Hawks due to an elbow issue.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, which Dragic apparently picked up during Saturday's win over the Clippers, in which he had 10 points in 30 minutes of action. With Dion Waiters (illness) also questionable, the Heat could end up being shorthanded in the backcourt Monday if one or both players are ultimately ruled out.
