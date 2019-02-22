Dragic (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic went from being available but unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the 76ers to doubtful and ultimately was not made active for the contest. However, it does appear Dragic is very close to making his return after a lengthy absence. Look for an update at some point Saturday on whether Dragic has been deemed fit to play or not.