Dragic is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Hornets due to a bruised knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is the first news of Dragic dealing with a bruised knee, so it's not clear when he picked up the injury. If he ends up sitting out, Josh Richardson would likely pick up most of the team's ballhandling duties, with Derrick Walton a candidate to see extra run off the pine.