Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable with calf injury
Dragic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to a left calf strain, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
This is a new injury for Dragic, who recently returned from a lengthy absence with a knee injury, and now he's back on the injury report. Dragic is coming off impressive back-to-back contests where he scored a total of 48 points across 45 minutes, but now at risk of being sidelined again. Justise Winslow would likely go back to playing more minutes at point guard should Dragic be held out.
