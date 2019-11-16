Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable with illness
Dragic (illness) is listed as questionable Saturday against New Orleans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Both Dragic and Jimmy Butler appear to have picked up a minor bug and are questionable against the Pelicans. If the veteran guard's held out, look for Tyler Herro to see a boost in run.
