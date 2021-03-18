Dragic finished Wednesday's loss to Memphis with six points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist.
It was a tough night all-around for the Miami offense, which mustered just 85 points in the loss. Dragic scored in single digits for the third straight game, and unlike in nights past, he wasn't able to make up for it with production in other areas. Since the break, he's hit just four of his 26 attempts from the field.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes 1-of-11 from floor, Heat win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 25 points off bench•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Dishes out five dimes off bench•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Excels with 13 points from bench•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Full stat line in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 13 points as starter•