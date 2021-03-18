Dragic finished Wednesday's loss to Memphis with six points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

It was a tough night all-around for the Miami offense, which mustered just 85 points in the loss. Dragic scored in single digits for the third straight game, and unlike in nights past, he wasn't able to make up for it with production in other areas. Since the break, he's hit just four of his 26 attempts from the field.