Dragic finished with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Making his return from a four-game absence, Dragic was back in the starting lineup, but he didn't offer much in his 24 minutes of action. The veteran has mostly come off the bench this season, and that will likely be the case again once Victor Oladipo (illness) and Kendrick Nunn (ankle) are healthy.