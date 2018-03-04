Heat's Goran Dragic: Quiet scoring night in win
Dragic scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win against Detroit.
After back-to-back games in which Dragic shot a combined 36 times for a total of 40 points, the guard had a quiet scoring night against Detroit. On Saturday, he made 4-of-9 from the field for 13 points. For Dragic, this stat line pales in comparison to his last four games in which he averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He will look to return to a new scoring rhythm against Phoenix on Monday.
