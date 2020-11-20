Dragic signed a two-year, $37.4 million deal with the Heat on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dragic had a bounceback 2019-20 campaign as a 33-year-old. He was especially valuable for the Heat in the playoffs, where he averaged 19.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes. Heading into 2020-21, he'll likely retain a similar role as he did last season with Miami. During the regular season, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes.