Dragic (calf) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Dragic missed Friday's loss to the Clippers with left calf soreness but may be able to limit his absence to one game. The Heat could be shorthanded in the backcourt Monday since Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) are also listed as questionable.

