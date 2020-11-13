Dragic (foot) has fully recovered from the plantar fascia tear he suffered during the NBA Finals, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dragic suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Finals and didn't return until Game 6, where the Heat were eliminated. A free agent, Dragic is coming off a bounceback campaign capped off by a fantastic playoff run. The 34-year-old veteran should be highly sought after by teams looking to compete, including the Heat, though Miami may be looking to preserve cap room for the 2021 free agent class, which could include Giannis Antetokounmpo if he doesn't sign an extension with the Bucks. If cap room is Miami's concern, only a one-year guarantee would likely be on the table. Wherever Dragic ends up, he figures to continue seeing sixth-man minutes and be a quality fantasy option late in drafts.