Heat's Goran Dragic: Rejoins lineup Monday
Dragic (toe) is starting at point guard Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Dragic is set to rejoin the starting five after missing Saturday's game with a toe injury. The veteran guard should see a full dosage of minutes in Monday's contest. He's averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 31.7 minutes this season.
