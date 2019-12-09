Heat's Goran Dragic: Remains out Tuesday
Dragic (groin) won't play Tuesday against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tuesday's absence will mark a fifth straight for Dragic, as the guard continues to recover from a right groin strain. The Heat will be shorthanded once again at point guard Tuesday with Justise Winslow (back) also ruled out. Kendrick Nunn will presumably handled point guard duties Tuesday and may see a heavier workload than normal.
