Heat's Goran Dragic: Returns to Friday's game
Dragic (hand) has returned to Friday's game against the Bucks.
Dragic headed to the Heat's locker room early in the second quarter due to a hand injury. He returned shortly before half time with a bandage on his left hand. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but it appears he will play through it.
