Dragic (illness) will play Wednesday against Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic was held out of Saturday's action against the Pelicans due to illness, but according to Winderman, he's been cleared to return for Wednesday's clash. Through 11 games off the bench this season, he's averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.