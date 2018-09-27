Dragic (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic tweaked his ankle in the Heat's opening practice Tuesday and was subsequently held out Wednesday. However, it was never considered a serious issue and he has now rejoined the team for Thursday's session. The Heat could attempt to limit his workload throughout the preseason to avoid some sort of aggravation, though more word on his workload should come ahead of Sunday's exhibition opener against the Spurs. Look for Dragic to be a full go by the time the regular season begins.