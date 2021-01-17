Dragic (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) generated 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Pistons.

Dragic was expected to start in his return from the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, but Gabe Vincent drew the start instead. Still, Dragic made a solid contribution, logging a double-double in big minutes. The veteran guard had a spectacular run in the Orlando bubble, but an injury kept him mostly out of the NBA Finals series against the Lakers. He's shown glimpses of that output already this season, but beginning the year with the second unit has hurt his value somewhat.