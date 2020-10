Dragic (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite carrying a doubtful designation, there was some hope that Dragic would be able to return after torn plantar fascia in his left foot kept him out of Game 2. However, the veteran has now been ruled out as he continues to deal with pain and discomfort. Expect Kendrick Nunn, who played 29 minutes in Game 2, to again see an uptick in minutes Sunday night.