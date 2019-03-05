Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out for Wednesday
Dragic (calf) isn't traveling with the team and will remain out Wednesday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic is in line to miss his third consecutive contest while batting with a left calf strain. The team returns home Friday against Cleveland, which figures to be his next opportunity to return.
