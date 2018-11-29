Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Friday
Dragic (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic was seen shooting after practice Thursday, so it looks like he is making some progress after getting his knee drained. However, he will still miss his sixth straight game and remains without a clear timetable for a return. Wayne Ellington is expected to get the start once again in Dragic's absence.
