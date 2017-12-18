Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Monday

Dragic (elbow) has been ruled out Monday against the Hawks.

Dragic is battling an unspecified elbow injury, which he apparently sustained during Saturday's win over the Clippers. While Dion Waiters (illness) will play, the Heat will still be a bit shorthanded in the backcourt, meaning Tyler Johnson will step into a larger role, while former G-Leaguer Derrick Walton could see time off the bench.