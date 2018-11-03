Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Saturday
Dragic (toe) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic was trending in this direction, as he was sidelined at the Heats' previous two practices. The absence will mark his first of the season, and create extra playing time opportunity for Tyler Johnson (illness) and Dwyane Wade (illness) should they clear their questionable designations. Josh Richardson could even be called upon to run the offense at some points given the health situation at point guard. Dragic's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Pistons.
