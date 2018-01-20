Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Saturday
Dragic (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic sustained a bruised knee during Friday's loss to the Nets, and he'll be held out on the second night of the back-to-back set. The Heat will start Wayne Ellington in his place, and he'll be joined in the lineup by Derrick Jones, Jr., Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside.
