Dragic (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic sustained a bruised knee during Friday's loss to the Nets, and he'll be held out on the second night of the back-to-back set. The Heat will start Wayne Ellington in his place, and he'll be joined in the lineup by Derrick Jones, Jr., Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside.