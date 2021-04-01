Dragic (back) will not play in Thursday's game against Golden State.

Dragic missed four games from March 21 through 26 due to back pain, but he was active for each of the last two contests, including Wednesday night's win over Indiana. With the Heat playing on the second half of a back-to-back, it's very possible they're simply giving the veteran a night off for maintenance purposes. Coach Erik Spoelstra essentially confirmed as much during pregame, telling the media that Dragic will be available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland.