Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic will miss a second straight game as he deals with a sprained left ankle, which he picked up during Friday's win over Washington. Kendrick Nunn started in Dragic's place Sunday, so he and Tyler Herro will likely handle most of the point guard duties again Tuesday night.