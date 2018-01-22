Updating a previous note, Dragic (knee) has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Rockets.

The Heat initially deemed Dragic questionable, but the expectation all along was that he'd miss a second consecutive contest while battling a bruised knee. With Tyler Johnson (ankle) also ruled out, expect Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson to again play big minutes in the backcourt, with Derrick Walton set to contribute off the bench.