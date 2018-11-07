Heat's Goran Dragic: Ruled out Wednesday
Dragic (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After testing out his sore right knee in pregame warmups, Dragic will officially be inactive for Wednesday's home outing against the Spurs. As was the case last time Dragic was out, Josh Richardson will operate as the Heat's starting point guard with Justise Winslow remaining in the starting lineup and Wayne Ellington being added to the unit.
