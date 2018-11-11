Heat's Goran Dragic: Scoreless in Saturday's loss
Dragic finished with zero points (0-7 FG), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.
Dragic couldn't throw a rock in the ocean and committed as many turnovers as assists. Having missed two of the last three games with a knee injury, it's possible the ailment is still bothering him. He'll now have a day of rest before Monday's matchup with the 76ers.
