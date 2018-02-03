Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 10 points Friday
Dragic scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.
The recently named all-star did not have the best of nights as a shooter. For the second time in his last four games, the guard has shot well below 40.0 percent from the field. Still, Dragic is averaging 13.8 points while shooting 41.5 percent on 13.0 shots over his last five games. Despite Friday's performance, Dragic remains key to Miami's playoff run as the Heat currently hold the fifth seed.
