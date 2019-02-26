Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 10 points in 23 minutes
Dragic totaled 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.
Dragic finished with more field goal attempts than points but saw his minutes ramped up from 16 to 23 in this his second game back in the lineup following a lengthy absence. The 32-year-old point guard will likely continue to be eased back into a more prominent role, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect to see Dragic at his best in the immediate future.
