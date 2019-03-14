Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 10 points in win
Dragic produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes in the Heat's win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Dragic came away with modest production in just 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win. He missed 31 games with a knee injury, and since returning on Feb. 23, he's missed three additional games with a calf injury while averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in six appearances. He will remain a bench player for the remainder of the season, so expectations should be scaled back.
