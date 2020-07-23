Dragic complied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 11 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage win over the Kings.

Dragic never regained his role in the starting lineup after suffering a knee injury last season, but he's still a valuable component as a sixth man and occasional starter, especially when Jimmy Butler sits for rest. Although his fantasy value is capped with Miami's embarrassment of riches at the guard position, he still holds some value in deeper leagues.