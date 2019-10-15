Dragic delivered 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.

Dragic came off the bench and provided a boost offensively, draining three treys and dishing five dimes. He did commit four turnovers, and the emergence of Tyler Herro, who had 23 points in 25 minutes as a starter, may not bode well for Dragic's odds of earning a spot in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, Dragic would likely see his usage drop substantially if he started alongside the likes of Jimmy Butler and Justise Winslow, so it's possible a reserve role will actually help Dragic remain relevant in standard leagues.