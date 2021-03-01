Dragic notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Dragic made his first start since Feb. 5 and delivered a decent performance, though he didn't set the world on fire by any means. He has scored in double digits in his first three games since returning to the lineup after a nine-game absence and his future role will probably depend on the availability of Jimmy Butler, who missed Sunday's game with a knee injury.