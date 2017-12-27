Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 14 points in victory
Dragic had 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 107-89 victory over Orlando.
There was some doubt as to whether Dragic would suit up for Tuesday's game, however, he resumed his normal role as the teams starting point-guard. He has said that there is going to be some pain in his elbow for a few more weeks and it appears to be having an impact on his shooting stroke. The fact he was able to play 30 minutes in a blowout is a good indication that he should be good to go for Friday's matchup against the Nets.
