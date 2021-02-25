Dragic contributed 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds to Miami's 116-108 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.

After missing nine games due to a sprained left ankle, Dragic returned to the rotation and played 20 minutes off the bench. While the guard didn't shoot a great percentage, only 30.8 percent from the field, he was able to get to the line where he converted five-of-six shots from the charity stripe. The guard is a solid source of points and assists and will likely split Miami's point guard minutes with Kendrick Nunn moving forward.