Dragic totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Nets.

Dragic was once again the leading shot taker for Miami's bench unit but struggled in all shooting facets. While the former All-Star will likely continue to have scoring opportunities, they do come at a price of inconsistency. For example, the 33-year-old has shot less than 40 percent from the field in five of his 10 contests since returning from a right groin strain.