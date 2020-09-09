Dragic scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, and two assists in 33 minutes of a 103-94 win against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Dragic, along with the rest of his team, got off to a slow start in Game 5, but recovered to earn the victory and finish off the top-seeded Bucks in five games. It wasn't Dragic's most impressive performance of the playoffs, but it was enough to get the job done against an undermanned Milwaukee team. He'll now wait to find out who his opponent will be in the Eastern Conference Finals.