Dragic totaled 18 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.

Dragic finished with more turnovers (four) than assists in the blowout defeat, though he did reach double figures in scoring for the 11th time in 14 appearances this season. The 33-year-old guard has made a seamless transition from starter to sixth man, and he remains a viable option across all formats.