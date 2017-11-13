Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss

Dragic scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Pistons.

The veteran point guard has scored in double digits and drained at least one three-pointer in every game this year, giving him a very solid floor for DFS purposes. Dragic has averaged just north of 20 points a game in two of the last three seasons, and so far he's well on pace to make it three out of four.