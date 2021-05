Dragic had 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and four assists in Monday's Game 2 loss to Milwaukee.

Dragic's 18 points were second on the team behind Dewayne Dedmon's 19, which says a lot about how the game transpired. Miami fell behind by 26 points after one quarter and was never able to claw its way back into the game. As a result, Dragic was limited to just 24 minutes after he saw 35 (and finished with 25 points) in Game 1.