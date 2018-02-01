Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss
Dragic turned in 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 loss to the Cavaliers.
Dragic matched his scoring output from the last two games combined, though it wasn't enough to help the Heat steal the win. Dragic remains the engine that makes the team's offense go, his pick-and-roll play being their main source of firepower in half-court sets. Expect more of the same from Dragic going forward.
