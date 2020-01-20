Dragic totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.

Dragic finished with more turnovers (three) than assists but was highly efficient as a scorer. The 33-year-old veteran continues to thrive as the sixth man, and he's even posting better per-game averages in points, assists and minutes while maintaining superior field goal and three-point shooting percentages than he did through 36 appearances (22 starts) in 2018-19.