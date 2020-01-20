Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 19 in 24 minutes
Dragic totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.
Dragic finished with more turnovers (three) than assists but was highly efficient as a scorer. The 33-year-old veteran continues to thrive as the sixth man, and he's even posting better per-game averages in points, assists and minutes while maintaining superior field goal and three-point shooting percentages than he did through 36 appearances (22 starts) in 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.