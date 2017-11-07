Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 19 in Monday's loss
Dragic scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 97-80 loss to the Warriors.
He was one of only three Heat players to score in double digits on the night, as Golden State won with their defense rather than offense for a change. Dragic hasn't been getting to the free-throw line quite as much as he did last season, but otherwise his numbers to begin 2017-18 are right in line with last year's performance.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 23 in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Tallies team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Officially cleared to play•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes through shootaround Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Sent home from practice with illness•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...