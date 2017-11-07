Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 19 in Monday's loss

Dragic scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 97-80 loss to the Warriors.

He was one of only three Heat players to score in double digits on the night, as Golden State won with their defense rather than offense for a change. Dragic hasn't been getting to the free-throw line quite as much as he did last season, but otherwise his numbers to begin 2017-18 are right in line with last year's performance.