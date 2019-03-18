Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win
Dragic recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 win over the Hornets.
Dragic was dialed in and delivered an efficient offensive performance, finishing with a team-high scoring total while matching his season high in made threes. He has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games and clearly benefitted from the absence of Justise Winslow (thigh) in this one, as Dragic had been limited to 21 minutes or less in each of the last four matchups. If Winslow misses Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Dragic would likely earn ample minutes once again.
