Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 in loss to Kings
Dragic scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, two steals and a rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to the Kings.
The veteran point guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of six games to begin the season while draining multiple three-pointers in five of six. Dragic has never averaged more than 1.6 threes a game in his career, but if he continues taking more than six a game -- his prior best is just 4.0 three-point attempts per contest -- he should have no problem blowing past that mark in 2018-19.
