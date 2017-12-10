Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 in Saturday's win

Dragic scored 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

It was the sixth straight game in which Dragic has seen under 30 minutes of court time, although Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had a good excuse in this one with the game being played at high altitude in Mexico City. The veteran point guard has scored in single digits in four of those six games, but Saturday's performance may be a sign he's ready to snap out of his shooting slump.