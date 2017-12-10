Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 in Saturday's win
Dragic scored 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
It was the sixth straight game in which Dragic has seen under 30 minutes of court time, although Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had a good excuse in this one with the game being played at high altitude in Mexico City. The veteran point guard has scored in single digits in four of those six games, but Saturday's performance may be a sign he's ready to snap out of his shooting slump.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 points in 25 minutes•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Totals just seven points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 24 points Sunday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 27 points in 31 minutes•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops season-high 29 points Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...