Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 points in 25 minutes

Dragic registered 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 25 minutes Sunday as Miami fell to Golden State.

After a trio of lackluster games, Dragic returned to form Sunday but the Heat couldn't contain the Warriors. Oftentimes he finds himself in the driver's seat for the Heat offense. At this point in his career Dragic is a known fantasy commodity. There is no cause for concern this season, as coach Erik Spoelstra appears to be comfortable with him leading the offense. Fantasy owners know what they can expect out of him, and for the most part he delivers consistent results.