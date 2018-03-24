Dragic recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder.

Dragic just keeps on rolling, having another solid outing despite the loss. He has been about as consistent a player as you would find over the last month, quietly putting up top 45 value over that time. The Heat needs to win as many games as they can and Dragic appears healthy, ensuring he sees plenty of court-time across the rest of the season.